Las Vegas Police Have Responded To Reports Of An Active Shooter On The Strip

Authorities advised people to avoid the area near Mandalay Bay late Sunday night.

By Jim Dalrymple II and Ruby Cramer

Last updated on October 2, 2017, at 2:33 a.m. ET

Posted on October 2, 2017, at 1:59 a.m. ET

Police descended on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night, responding to reports of an active shooter at a music festival near the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Danita Cohen, a spokesperson for the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, said the hospital had received 26 patients so far as a result of the incident. Two of those patients had passed away, Cohen said, and 12 are in critical condition.

One suspect in the shooting is down, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted Sunday night, asking people to stay away from the area. Authorities also shut down part of the Strip and a nearby highway, and McCarran International Airport said it had temporarily halted flights as a result of the incident.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available, but in multiple videos from the scene, a series of loud pops could be heard.

Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started.
David Sakach @davidsakach

Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Active shooter Las Vegas strip I'm ok locked in my room lights off windows closed. Shooter is directly across the s… https://t.co/mpjFO5vauR
Bryan Heifner @HBryanBHHS

Active shooter Las Vegas strip I'm ok locked in my room lights off windows closed. Shooter is directly across the s… https://t.co/mpjFO5vauR

Reply Retweet Favorite
Images from the scene also showed large groups of police and medical personnel moving people, in one case in a wheelbarrow.

Images from the active shooter scene so far around Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard #RJnow
Chase Stevens @CSStevensphoto

Images from the active shooter scene so far around Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard #RJnow

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other images from the scene showed people running and ambulances driving in the area.

People running in Vegas
Patrick Griffin @patrickdgriffin

People running in Vegas

Reply Retweet Favorite
Armada of police flooding into the strip. #Activeshooter #mandalaybay @KTNV
Joe Bartels @Joe_Bartels

Armada of police flooding into the strip. #Activeshooter #mandalaybay @KTNV

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is a developing story. Follow live updates from BuzzFeed News here.


