Las Vegas Gunman Shot Himself In The Head, All 58 Victims Died Of Gunshot Wounds, Coroner Says

The man who carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history shot himself in the mouth. The mass shooting left 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.

Stephen Paddock, the gunman who carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history from his Las Vegas hotel room, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the mouth, according to a newly released coroner's report.



Clark County announced Paddock's cause of death Thursday, describing it as suicide via "an intraoral gunshot wound to the head." All 58 people killed in the shooting died from gunshot wounds, the report said.