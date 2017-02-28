BuzzFeed News

Kellyanne Conway Was Photographed Kneeling On The Oval Office Couch And People Flipped Out

Conway's ~relaxed~ position on the couch raised eyebrows.

By Jim Dalrymple II

Jim Dalrymple II

Last updated on February 28, 2017, at 6:24 p.m. ET

Posted on February 27, 2017, at 10:41 p.m. ET

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway was photographed Monday kneeling on an Oval Office couch to snap a photo of President Trump with leaders of historically black colleges.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

The moment quickly blew up online, with Conway's ~relaxed~ position on the couch raising eyebrows.

Wow classy and with feet on sofa! RT @AFP: Kellyanne checks phone after taking photo of President and leaders
tabatha coffey @tabathacoffey

Wow classy and with feet on sofa! RT @AFP: Kellyanne checks phone after taking photo of President and leaders

Sure, Kellyanne, just make yourself right at home???? On an Oval Office couch??? With all those people there??????… https://t.co/w97xQTGAn4
lindsey marie @thekuhlest

Sure, Kellyanne, just make yourself right at home???? On an Oval Office couch??? With all those people there??????… https://t.co/w97xQTGAn4

Oh my.
David Corn @DavidCornDC

Oh my.

The White House did not respond to questions about why Conway was kneeling on the couch. However, in an interview with FOX Business Network Tuesday, Conway said, "I certainly meant no disrespect, I didn’t mean to have my feet on the couch.”

"I was being asked to take a picture in a crowded room with the press behind us," Conway said. "I was asked to take a certain angle and was doing exactly that."

She went on to blame the media, saying that the photo of her on the couch "came from a journalist who is not happy that Donald Trump is the President."

The moment sparked an outpouring of memes.

Kellyanne Conway: @AFP
Kragar @Kragar_LGF

Kellyanne Conway: @AFP

"i am sorry ma'am but no shoes on the couch i do not make the rules" @nycsouthpaw
darth™ @darth

"i am sorry ma'am but no shoes on the couch i do not make the rules" @nycsouthpaw

all i can think about when i see that kellyanne conway pic is meme ma'am from veep
libby @libsnyds

all i can think about when i see that kellyanne conway pic is meme ma'am from veep

Many felt that Conway was being disrespectful.

remember when republicans used to flip out over obama oval office decorum
Matt McDermott @mattmfm

remember when republicans used to flip out over obama oval office decorum

These are HBCU presidents. they lead colleges and shape young minds Kellyanne is being disrespectful AF texting wit… https://t.co/SqJjhCJFCl
Robin C. McClary @celestemc

These are HBCU presidents. they lead colleges and shape young minds Kellyanne is being disrespectful AF texting wit… https://t.co/SqJjhCJFCl

The ancestors put plastic on the furniture just for women like Kellyanne Conway.
Terrell J. Starr @Russian_Starr

The ancestors put plastic on the furniture just for women like Kellyanne Conway.

Others defended Conway by recalling photos of Obama with his feet on the Oval Office desk — a moment that prompted conservative anger.

I'll take shoes on a couch over this any day.
Amy Lutz @amylutz4

I'll take shoes on a couch over this any day.

While others saw the photo as symbolic of larger issues.

In this photo exists every comment on race and on respectability to be had on earth
Theodore R. Johnson @T_R_Johnson_III

In this photo exists every comment on race and on respectability to be had on earth

Now, you can't expect us to take this "meeting" seriously when this is the setting.
deray mckesson @deray

Now, you can't expect us to take this "meeting" seriously when this is the setting.

Finally, some people just wondered what exactly Conway was doing on her phone.

omfg charmander in the oval office #Pokemongogen2 @nycsouthpaw
darth™ @darth

omfg charmander in the oval office #Pokemongogen2 @nycsouthpaw

...does Kellyanne have a Snapchat we don't know about?
Kareem Yasin @thekareem

...does Kellyanne have a Snapchat we don't know about?

Kellyanne Conway is clearly calling the police here.
Diane N. Sevenay @Diane_7A

Kellyanne Conway is clearly calling the police here.

When that cute person starts texting you back but you in a meeting. Nope. sorry. I meant this is Kellyanne Conway… https://t.co/Dil7vFOFg9
natalie tran @natalietran

When that cute person starts texting you back but you in a meeting. Nope. sorry. I meant this is Kellyanne Conway… https://t.co/Dil7vFOFg9

Give it up Kellyanne, he's not gunna text you back
sam donovan @imamsamm

Give it up Kellyanne, he's not gunna text you back

kellyanne dialing 9-1-1
Luke Mazur @lumazur

kellyanne dialing 9-1-1

