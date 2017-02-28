Kellyanne Conway Was Photographed Kneeling On The Oval Office Couch And People Flipped Out
Conway's ~relaxed~ position on the couch raised eyebrows.
White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway was photographed Monday kneeling on an Oval Office couch to snap a photo of President Trump with leaders of historically black colleges.
The moment quickly blew up online, with Conway's ~relaxed~ position on the couch raising eyebrows.
The White House did not respond to questions about why Conway was kneeling on the couch. However, in an interview with FOX Business Network Tuesday, Conway said, "I certainly meant no disrespect, I didn’t mean to have my feet on the couch.”
"I was being asked to take a picture in a crowded room with the press behind us," Conway said. "I was asked to take a certain angle and was doing exactly that."
She went on to blame the media, saying that the photo of her on the couch "came from a journalist who is not happy that Donald Trump is the President."
The moment sparked an outpouring of memes.
Many felt that Conway was being disrespectful.
Others defended Conway by recalling photos of Obama with his feet on the Oval Office desk — a moment that prompted conservative anger.
While others saw the photo as symbolic of larger issues.
Finally, some people just wondered what exactly Conway was doing on her phone.
-
