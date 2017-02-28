Kellyanne Conway Was Photographed Kneeling On The Oval Office Couch And People Flipped Out

Sure, Kellyanne, just make yourself right at home???? On an Oval Office couch??? With all those people there??????… https://t.co/w97xQTGAn4

The White House did not respond to questions about why Conway was kneeling on the couch. However, in an interview with FOX Business Network Tuesday, Conway said, "I certainly meant no disrespect, I didn’t mean to have my feet on the couch.”

"I was being asked to take a picture in a crowded room with the press behind us," Conway said. "I was asked to take a certain angle and was doing exactly that."



She went on to blame the media, saying that the photo of her on the couch "came from a journalist who is not happy that Donald Trump is the President."

The moment sparked an outpouring of memes.