Kanye West Hospitalized After 911 Call From Doctor

The rapper had abruptly canceled his Saint Pablo Tour over the weekend following a number of bizarre statements.

A day after Kanye West canceled the rest of his tour, Los Angeles police officers responded to a disturbance call involving the rapper that ended with him being admitted to a hospital.



An LAPD spokesman told BuzzFeed News officers responded to a call at 1:20 p.m. near West Hollywood "that became a medical emergency call." A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman said his department then transported a "medically stable" adult male from a residence to a hospital for assessment.

While police and fire officials would not confirm the identity of the man to BuzzFeed News, citing privacy laws, unnamed sources told NBC News West was admitted to a hospital out of concern for his safety and health. The rapper agreed to seek medical treatment, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A spokesperson for E!, the network that airs Keeping Up With The Kardashians, told the Associated Press that West was hospitalized Monday following a 911 call from his personal doctor.

On Saturday, West showed up more than an hour late to a concert in Sacramento, then went on to rant about Beyoncé and Jay Z. He also said that if he had voted, he would have cast his ballot for President-elect Donald Trump.

West cut the show short, angering fans, then on Monday canceled the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo tour.

Kim Kardashian West, West's wife, was scheduled to appear on the red carpet Monday night for the first time since being robbed at a Paris apartment, Us Weekly reported. It was not immediately clear if she made a public appearance Monday night.

A representative for Kanye West did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment Monday.