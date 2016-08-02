Joe Biden Officiates Same-Sex Wedding For Two White House Staffers
The vice president tweeted a photo of himself performing the marriage Monday. The wedding took place at Biden's residence in Washington, DC.
Vice President Joe Biden officiated a same-sex wedding Monday, marrying two White House staffers at the vice presidential residence in Washington, DC.
Biden tweeted a photo of himself performing the wedding. Biden's office said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that the wedding between Brian Mosteller and Joe Mahshie took place Monday at 4 p.m.
It was the first time Biden had performed a wedding and came after Mosteller and Mahshie asked him to officiate. The vice president obtained a temporary certification from the District of Columbia for the ceremony, his office said.
Mosteller is the director of Oval Office operations and in February was the subject of a Washington Post profile that touted his ability to "basically read President Obama’s mind." According to Mahshie's LinkedIn profile, he is a trip coordinator for Michelle Obama.
The men were married in a small ceremony attended by family members.
