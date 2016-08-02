Joe Biden Officiates Same-Sex Wedding For Two White House Staffers

The vice president tweeted a photo of himself performing the marriage Monday. The wedding took place at Biden's residence in Washington, DC.

Proud to marry Brian and Joe at my house. Couldn't be happier, two longtime White House staffers, two great guys.

Vice President Joe Biden officiated a same-sex wedding Monday, marrying two White House staffers at the vice presidential residence in Washington, DC.

Biden tweeted a photo of himself performing the wedding. Biden's office said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that the wedding between Brian Mosteller and Joe Mahshie took place Monday at 4 p.m.

It was the first time Biden had performed a wedding and came after Mosteller and Mahshie asked him to officiate. The vice president obtained a temporary certification from the District of Columbia for the ceremony, his office said.

Mosteller is the director of Oval Office operations and in February was the subject of a Washington Post profile that touted his ability to "basically read President Obama’s mind." According to Mahshie's LinkedIn profile, he is a trip coordinator for Michelle Obama.



The men were married in a small ceremony attended by family members.