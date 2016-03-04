Hundreds Protest Outside Republican Debate In Detroit
Protesters carried signs criticizing Donald Trump, calling for higher wages, and condemning officials for the water crisis in Flint.
A large group of protesters gathered outside the Fox Theater in Detroit Thursday shortly before a Republican presidential debate took place at the venue.
Though protesters have gathered outside previous debates, Thursday’s demonstration was notable for its large size and the array of topics participants were calling attention to.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to the Detroit Free Press, the crowd numbered in the hundreds. Participants blocked traffic and yelled at people attending the debate.
Some carried signs slamming GOP frontrunner Donald Trump. One man's sign read, “Donald this is your Fu***g Wall.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Others held “Dump Trump” signs.
Still other protesters held signs displaying “Flint Lives Matter,” a reference to the water crisis after the city’s tap water became contaminated.
ADVERTISEMENT
Protesters also called for the arrest of Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who has been sharply criticized during the Flint crisis.
Some people also gathered outside the debate to call for higher pay, including a $15 minimum wage.
-
Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.