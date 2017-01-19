Here's A Schedule Of What's Happening On Trump's Inauguration Day

Trump will become the 45th president around noon on Friday.

On Friday Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States of America. Here's a schedule of the major events and activities happening as part of the inauguration.

6 a.m.: The gates will open at the US Capitol grounds.

If you're planning on attending, dress appropriately for the weather, which will include rain.

Attendees will have to go through security screenings, and there is a long list of prohibited items that includes (obviously) weapons, as well as umbrellas, selfie sticks, signs, bullhorns, balloons, and whistles.