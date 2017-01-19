Here's A Schedule Of What's Happening On Trump's Inauguration Day
Trump will become the 45th president around noon on Friday.
On Friday Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States of America. Here's a schedule of the major events and activities happening as part of the inauguration.
FRIDAY:
6 a.m.: The gates will open at the US Capitol grounds.
ADVERTISEMENT
If you're planning on attending, dress appropriately for the weather, which will include rain.
Attendees will have to go through security screenings, and there is a long list of prohibited items that includes (obviously) weapons, as well as umbrellas, selfie sticks, signs, bullhorns, balloons, and whistles.
9:30 a.m.: Trump and President Obama will meet at the White House, then ride together to the Capitol for the inauguration.
11:30 a.m.: Opening remarks will begin, after which former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence will be sworn in as vice president.
Around noon: US Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to Trump, after which the new president will deliver his inaugural address.
Trump will be sworn in using both his childhood bible and the bible used by Abraham Lincoln.
Following the swearing-in, Trump will conduct a review of the armed forces and attend a private luncheon at the Capitol building.
ADVERTISEMENT
3 p.m.: The inaugural parade will begin. The parade will go down Pennsylvania Ave. from the Capitol to the White House, and will include thousands of military personnel.
7 p.m.: Three different inaugural balls will begin.
Trump is expected to appear at all three balls.
SATURDAY:
10 a.m.: A prayer service will take place at the Washington National Cathedral. The service is only open to ticket holders.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also at 10 a.m., the Women's March on Washington will begin. The march is poised to be among the biggest of the many protests planned in response to Trump's inauguration.
Other information:
The map above shows the Capitol grounds and where ticket holders can enter.
For those not attending, events will be streamed live by the White House, as well as BuzzFeed News and all the major news networks.
-
Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.