Newspaper Front Pages Around The World React To The Attack In Nice
At least 80 people were killed Thursday in Nice, France, when a man drove a truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the beachside city.
Nice-Matin (France)
Le Parisien (France)
Daily Mirror (U.K.)
Le Figaro (France)
ADVERTISEMENT
The Sun (U.K.)
El Periódico (Spain)
The Daily Telegraph (U.K.)
The New York Times (U.S.)
New York Daily News (U.S.)
-
Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.