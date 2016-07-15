BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Newspaper Front Pages Around The World React To The Attack In Nice

world

Newspaper Front Pages Around The World React To The Attack In Nice

At least 80 people were killed Thursday in Nice, France, when a man drove a truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the beachside city.

By Jim Dalrymple II

Headshot of Jim Dalrymple II

Jim Dalrymple II

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 14, 2016, at 10:38 p.m. ET

Nice-Matin (France)

Nice-Matin / Via Twitter: @Nice_Matin

Le Parisien (France)

Le Parisien / Via Twitter: @le_Parisien

Daily Mirror (U.K.)

Daily Mirror / Via Twitter: @suttonnick

Le Figaro (France)

Le Figaro / Via Twitter: @Le_Figaro
ADVERTISEMENT

The Sun (U.K.)

The Sun / Via Twitter: @search

El Periódico (Spain)

El Periódico / Via Twitter: @elperiodico

The Daily Telegraph (U.K.)

The Daily Telegraph / Via Twitter: @suttonnick

The New York Times (U.S.)

Via Twitter: @nytimes

New York Daily News (U.S.)

Via Twitter: @NYDailyNews
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT