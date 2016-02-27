Former Mexican President Says Trump “Reminds Me Of Hitler”

The comments come amid a spat between the two over the Republican frontrunner's claim that he will build a Mexican-funded wall along the U.S. border.

Fox, who was president of Mexico from 2000 to 2006, made the comments during a televised interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox said Friday that Donald Trump reminds him of Adolf Hitler.

Fox made the comments while discussing Trump's "make America great again slogan," arguing that the U.S. is already stronger than ever before.

"He's going to take that nation back to the old days of conflict, war, and everything," Fox said, later adding "he reminds me of Hitler."

Fox explained Trump's rhetoric reminded him of the Nazi leader "at the beginning."

