Teletubbies, A Wall, And 6 Other Oddities We Saw At The Trump Protest In Denver

Large crowds protested the presumptive Republican presidential nominee's appearance in downtown Denver on Friday. There was one altercation at the gathering, but it otherwise remained peaceful.

Donald Trump spoke Friday morning at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver, prompting a large protest outside the venue. While the demonstration was mostly peaceful, at least one fight broke out.

The altercation between a Trump supporter and protester started when the two began shouting at each other in a tightly packed crowd. As the fight turned physical, police stepped in and took three men — two protesters and a supporter — into custody.

One of the protesters, Jose Silva, later told BuzzFeed News he was released without citation. The two other men did not appear again at the event.

"You can't come into our city and bring that kind of hate without being held accountable," Silva said of his involvement in the anti-Trump protest.

Another protester, Josie Valadez Fraire, was taken into custody while she was holding a smoldering bundle of sage. Fraire was later released and told BuzzFeed News she had been cited.

Denver Police spokesman Doug Schumann told BuzzFeed News there were a total of three arrests at the event, including two men for public fighting and a woman for interference.