FBI Chief Says He Felt "Obligation" To Reveal New Clinton Email Investigation

James Comey said in memo that he notified Congress about the new email inquiry because there was a "significant risk of being misunderstood."

With less than two weeks before the presidential election, the top official at the FBI notified lawmakers Friday that his agency was investigating a new cache of emails connected to Hillary Clinton because he felt an "obligation to do so" and wanted to avoid "misleading" the American people.



The emails were uncovered after investigators took possession of devices used by Clinton aide Huma Abedin and her now-estranged husband and former congressman Anthony Weiner. FBI Director James Comey then sent a letter to members of Congress notifying lawmakers that the agency was looking into the newly discovered emails.

On Friday evening, the Washington Post and Fox News both obtained an internal FBI memo that further sheds light on why Comey chose to reveal the new email inquiry in the final days of a hotly contested presidential election. In the memo, Comey says he felt "an obligation" to tell Congress about the investigation into the emails because he "testified repeatedly in recent months that our investigation was completed."

"It would be misleading to the American people were we not to supplement the record," the FBI director said.

"In trying to strike that balance, in a brief letter and in the middle of an election season, there is significant risk of being misunderstood, but I wanted you to hear directly from me about it," Comey wrote.

