BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Trump Wants America To Pick The Logo For His Space Force. Vote For Your Favorite One Here.

news / poll

Trump Wants America To Pick The Logo For His Space Force. Vote For Your Favorite One Here.

"Mars awaits."

By Jim Dalrymple II

Headshot of Jim Dalrymple II

Jim Dalrymple II

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 9, 2018, at 5:09 p.m. ET

Getty Images // Joe Raedle // Disney

The Space Force — a military branch in SPACE — is a new thing that President Trump proposed in March and Vice President Pence said Thursday could become a reality as soon as 2020.

Many questions about Space Force remain — will it get to the bottom of Ancient Aliens? — but now at least it is moving forward with six potential Jetsons-like logos. Trump's 2020 campaign emailed the logos to supporters on Thursday, asking for people to vote for their favorite.

It was not immediately clear if these would be the actual logos for Space Force. The email, from campaign manager Brad Parscale, said only that "we have to make a final decision on the design we will use to commemorate President Trump’s new Space Force--and he wants YOU to have a say."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the campaign and the White House for clarification.

  1. Which logo should America use for the Space Force?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Trump campaign
    Via Trump campaign
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Trump campaign
    Via Trump campaign
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Trump campaign
    Via Trump campaign
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Trump campaign
    Via Trump campaign
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Trump campaign
    Via Trump campaign
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Trump campaign
    Via Trump campaign
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Which logo should America use for the Space Force?
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
  5.  
    vote votes
  6.  
    vote votes
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT