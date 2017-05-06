Dozens Of Girls Kidnapped By Boko Haram Have Been Released

The girls were among hundreds abducted by the Nigerian terrorist group in 2014.

Dozens of Nigerian girls who were abducted by the terrorist group Boko Haram in 2014 have been released, officials said Saturday.



The girls were released as a result of negotiations between the Nigerian government and the militant organization, Reuters reported. An official told the Associated Press that the girls were located near Banki, a town in the Nigerian state of Borno, near Cameroon.

Multiple news outlets reported Saturday that 82 girls had been turned over to the Nigerian military, although the number could not immediately be confirmed. Bashir Ahmad, an assistant to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, tweeted "huge numbers" Saturday, along with the hashtag #OurGirls.

Buhari announced Sunday that he planned to meet with the 82 girls that day in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, the Associated Press reported.

The girls were freed in exchange for five detained suspected commanders of Boko Haram, the Nigerian government said Sunday.