Curt Schilling Asks CNN Host How Jews Can Support Democrats
"I don't speak for Jews," Jake Tapper said repeatedly during his conversation with the former Red Sox pitcher.
Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling, left, and CNN host Jake Tapper.
Donald Trump supporter and aspiring Massachusetts senator Curt Schilling asked CNN's Jake Tapper Friday how Jews can support Democrats, prompting the host to twice insist that he doesn't "speak for Jews."
Schilling — a former Red Sox pitcher who plans to challenge Elizabeth Warren for her senate seat in 2018 — was on CNN'sThe Lead when he said he assumed Tapper would vote for Hillary Clinton, and not for Trump. Tapper replied that he doesn't vote in presidential elections, prompting Schilling to pose a question to "a person who's practicing the Jewish faith and has since you were young."
"I don't understand, and maybe this is the amateur, non-politician in me, I don't understand how people of Jewish faith can back the Democratic Party, which over the last 50 years has been so clearly anti-Israel, so clearly anti-Jewish Israel," Schilling said.
After Schilling continued for a moment longer, Tapper responded.
"Well, I don't speak for Jews," he said. "And I don't support the Democratic Party or the Republican Party."
Trapper, who is Jewish, went on to speculate that "one of the reasons many Jews are Democrats has more to do with Democrats' support for social welfare programs and that sort of thing."
"Again, I don't speak for Jews," he added.
Earlier this year, Schilling announced plans to vote for Trump. In the time since, he has become a frequent talking head on cable news, sometimes defending the Republican candidate's gaffes.
Schilling said earlier this week that he plans to challenge Warren when she is up for reelection in 2018.
