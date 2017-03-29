13 Killed After Church Bus Collides Head-On With Truck

The seniors were returning from a retreat when their bus was involved in a head-on collision about 90 miles from San Antonio.

Thirteen members of a seniors church group died in Texas Wednesday when their bus was involved in a head-on collision.



The bus collided with a pickup truck about 90 miles west of San Antonio, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Johnny Hernandez told BuzzFeed News. The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m.

The bus had been carrying members of the First Baptist New Braunfels Church who were returning from a retreat. Officials pronounced 12 people dead in the hours after the collision. A 13th person died later Wednesday night, the Associated Press reported.



The crash also left several people injured, Hernandez said, including the driver of the pickup truck. Hernandez described the crash as a "head-on collision," but said the cause of the accident was still under investigation.

Images from the scene Wednesday afternoon showed debris strewn across the highway and wreckage of the two vehicles still intertwined.