Homeless Man Arrested After Body Of American Student Discovered In Rome

Beau Solomon vanished just hours after arriving in Rome Thursday to attend John Cabot University. A 41-year-old homeless man has been arrested on homicide accusations.

Police in Rome on Tuesday said they had arrested a man after the body of an American college student who vanished last week was found floating in the city’s Tiber River on Monday.

Beau Solomon, 19, arrived in Rome Thursday to study at John Cabot University, but was last seen in the early hours of Friday morning, according to a statement from the school.

University officials said Monday that Solomon's body had been located in the river.

"John Cabot University is deeply saddened to announce that the body of Beau Solomon, the missing American visiting student, has been found in the Tiber River," officials said in a statement.

The university did not list a cause of death or provide other details.

On Tuesday, police said they had arrested a 41-year-old homeless man identified as Massimo Galioto. He is facing homicide accusations, according to Corriere della Sera.

Others are still being sought in connection with the death, and inquiries are centering on a group of "punkkabesta" — or homeless anarchist punks, police added.

Solomon — a personal finance major who was originally from Spring Green, Wisconsin — had left for Rome after finishing a year at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, the school said in a statement.

John Cabot University, his destination, bills itself as "an American university in the heart of Rome."