Accused Ringleader Of Deadly Benghazi Attack Convicted Of Terrorism Charges, But Not Murder

Prosecutors argued that Ahmed Abu Khatallah was responsible for the 2012 attack that left a US ambassador and several other Americans dead.

The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi after the attack on Sept. 11, 2012.

The accused ringleader of the deadly 2012 attack on a US facility in Benghazi, Libya, that left an ambassador and three other Americans dead was convicted Tuesday of terrorism, but cleared of more serious charges, including murder.

A jury cleared 46-year-old Libyan Ahmed Abu Khatallah of 14 different charges Tuesday afternoon, but convicted him on four others, including conspiracy to provide support for terrorists. Prosecutors had argued that Khatallah was involved in orchestrating a pair of attacks that began on the 11th anniversary of 9/11, and that left US ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other US personnel dead.

Khatallah now faces up to life in prison. The judge has yet to set a date for sentencing.

Following Tuesday's verdict, CIA Director Mike Pompeo sent a note to agency staffers saying that "a small measure of justice was meted out."

"It took intelligence to find him, soldiers to assist in capturing him, law enforcement to interview him, and a legal team to put him away," Pompeo said in the note, which the agency provided to BuzzFeed News. "Khatallah’s sentencing is to follow; but no term in prison will bring our people back."

Acting Assistant Attorney General Dana Boente said in a statement that capturing and prosecuting Khatallah were "critical steps in our efforts to identify and hold accountable those who were responsible for the terrorist attacks on our facilities."



"Our work is not done," Boente continued. "We will not rest in our pursuit of the others who attacked our facilities and killed the four courageous Americans who perished that day."

