Ben Carson Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Carson, a retired neurosurgeon, announced that he was dropping out of the race during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C.

"Even though I might be leaving the campaign trail, you know there's a lot of people who love me," Carson said. "They just won't vote for me."

He added that he would still be "heavily involved in trying to save our nation."

In a statement, Carson said despite the fact that running for president was never on his bucket list, he believed that his "values, life experience, and common sense solutions put me in a position to help get our nation back on track for the sake of our children and grandchildren."

He also stressed the need for a united Republican party.

"Equally important, we need to understand that Republicans are not each others' enemies," he said. "Conservatives need to unify together so that that we do not snatch defeat from the jaws of victory and put another secular progressive in the White House."