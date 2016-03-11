Answers Sought In "Calculated" Backyard Shooting That Killed Five Adults

Shooters ambushed a barbecue Wednesday night, killing a man and four women, one of whom was 8 months pregnant. No arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon.

The barrage of shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at a backyard cookout in the community of Wilkinsburg, just outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, according to the Allegheny County Police Department. In addition to those killed, three others were injured.

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests had been made in the shooting, which authorities described as shocking and brutal. One woman was shot 50 times, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

"The murders were planned," District Attorney Stephen Zappala told reporters, adding it was like nothing he had seen in his 18 years on the job. "They were calculated."