Athletes, Entertainers, And Admirers Pay Tribute To Muhammad Ali

He shook up the world, and the world's better for it. Rest in peace, Champ.

Ali, the G-O-A-T. A giant, an inspiration, a man of peace, a warrior for the cure. Thank you.

Michael J. Fox, who, like Ali, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, called the legendary boxer "an inspiration, a man of peace."

Fox told ABC News how the two ended up working together in their fight to find a cure for the degenerative disease, and how he had to work up the courage to call Ali the first time the two spoke.

"I'm in the bathroom talking to Muhammad Ali. He didn't say much. He just said, 'With you in this fight, we can win,'" Fox said. "I cried."

The two worked together for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

"He was really committed to finding an answer to this disease, as he was to finding answers to strife in the world and wars and conflict and all kids of things," he said. "He was a very complex man and a very special man."