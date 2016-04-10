7 People Who Fled Indian Temple Fire Which Killed 116 Surrender

It's believed Sunday's blaze started when a firework fell into a shed where other fireworks were being stored.

An image from video purporting to show fire works and smoke that were involved in a deadly fire Sunday in southern India.

Seven people who fled the scene of a temple fire caused by an unauthorized firework display which killed more than 100 people in southern India on Sunday surrendered to police on Tuesday morning.

The seven — who are board members of the Puttingal temple in the state of Kerala — were taken into custody after a two-day manhunt, and now face prosecution, police officer Gupakumar told AP.

On Monday, police detained five employees of the firework company contracted to run the display, which erupted at the temple during an end of the year festival attended by thousands. They were later released.

The current death toll for the blaze stands at at least 116, according to AP, with another 380 people injured in what was one of the worst accidents to occur at an Indian religious festival for years.

The district administration said it had not given permission for the display, following noise and pollution complaints, but that the temple had gone ahead regardless after pressure from the large crowd.

It's believed a firework fell into a shed where other fireworks were being stored, causing a massive blaze and leading a building in the temple to collapse.

A judicial inquiry has also been launched.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the site and spoke to victims of the fire in hospital Sunday, called it "heart-rending & shocking beyond words."

"The incident is so grave that it is very difficult to describe in words," he said. Modi added that victims of the blaze included people who had been up to 200 meters from the centre of the explosions.

"There were body parts on the floor and on the roof there was an arm," resident Anita Prakash told Reuters.