A Pesticide Linked To Health Problems In Kids Was Just Banned, Dealing The Trump Administration A Major Defeat

"It attacks anything with a nervous system," said an attorney who worked on the case.

The Trump administration suffered a significant defeat Thursday when a federal court ordered the government to ban a controversial pesticide linked to health problems in children, a move that the administration had previously rejected after successful lobbying from the manufacturer and agriculture industry.



The decision by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals requires the Environmental Protection Agency to ban chlorpyrifos, a widely used pesticide sprayed on an array of crops including fruit, nuts, and vegetables. The court ruling, which the EPA has 60 days to implement, deals a blow to President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to slash government regulation and prioritize business interests over other concerns about the environment and public safety.

Chlorpyrifos was first developed as a nerve gas during World War II and then approved as a pesticide in 1965. But the chemical has been shown to have negative health effects on humans, particularly children and pregnant women, said Marisa Ordonia, an attorney with advocacy group Earthjustice, which worked on the case. The pesticide has also been linked to health problems in farm workers.

"It attacks anything with a nervous system," she told BuzzFeed News.

Lasting health effects in children can include lower IQs, lower birth weights, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, Ordonia said.

"In the past dozen or so years there have been all of these studies showing that at very low doses there have been all of these effects to the developing brains of children," she added.

In large doses, chlorpyrifos can cause nausea, dizziness, confusion, and at very high exposures, can be potentially life-threatening. The Environmental Protection Agency has had a decades-long debate about the pesticide, restricting its use over the years but not banning it altogether. In 2001, it was banned from residential use.

Data from the US Geological Survey shows that in recent years, the use of chlorpyrifos was widespread across the entire United States. Corn growers are the largest users of the chemical, but it is also applied to soybeans, rice, apples, wheat, and a host of other foods.