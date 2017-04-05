A Newspaper Deleted Columns From A Writer Who Now Wants A Trump Administration Job

Arab News initially refused Andrew Bowen's request to delete past pieces critical of Donald Trump. But hours later, the columns had vanished.

A Middle Eastern newspaper has apparently caved to the demands of a Trump administration hopeful who reportedly wanted the outlet to delete past columns that were critical of the president.



By late Tuesday, Arab News — an English-language newspaper published in Saudi Arabia and owned by a member of the Saudi royal family — had removed some past work from Andrew Bowen, a visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute who wrote a weekly column for the paper.

The deleted posts might have gone unnoticed, except that earlier Tuesday the Arab News published a defiant note stating that it had refused Bowen's request to delete past columns in which he criticized Trump and lavished praise on Hillary Clinton.

"Bowen, a visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, has repeatedly requested the removal of these articles stating that this is needed for him 'to be cleared' for what he claims to be a possible job with the new Donald Trump administration’s State Department," the paper's note read.



Calling the request "unprofessional journalistically," the paper added that Bowen had insinuated "that he will seek the support of influential friends and contacts to help remove the articles."

The ordeal was picked up by multiple US outlets, and many observers cheered Arab News' defiance of the would-be Trump administration official.