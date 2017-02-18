A Massive Storm Hit Southern California And Chaos Ensued

The most powerful storm in years to hit Southern California battered the region Friday with heavy rain and winds, leaving behind surreal scenes in its wake.

The storm dropped an incredible 8.7 inches of rain in the hills of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. In more densely populated Los Angeles, two inches fell on downtown. Canoga Park received more than 4.7 inches of rain, and Long Beach saw 2.7 inches — a record.

The storm left at least two people dead as of Friday night; a 55-year-old man was killed when he was electrocuted by downed power lines, and another person died in a submerged vehicle in Victorville

Elsewhere across Southern California, chaos took other forms.