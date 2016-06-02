Nine U.S. Soldiers Identified After Being Killed In Texas Flood

The soldiers died after their vehicle overturned while crossing a flooded creek. Three other soldiers were rescued alive.

The soldiers, from Fort Hood, Texas, were crossing Owl Creek when their Light Medium Tactical Vehicle overturned, according to a statement from the U.S. Army. Emergency crews recovered five bodies Thursday and the rest Friday.

The U.S. Army identified them as Staff Sgt. Miguel Angel Colonvazquez, Spc. Christine Faith Armstrong, Spc. Yingming Sun, Pfc. Brandon Austin Banner, Pfc. Zachery Nathaniel Fuller, Pvt. Isaac Lee Deleon, Pvt. Eddy Raelaurin Gates, Pvt. Tysheena Lynette James, and Cadet Mitchell Alexander Winey.

Three other soldiers were rescued alive. The rescued soldiers were in stable condition and had been cleared to return to duty Friday, Maj. Gen. John Uberti said during a news conference.

Fort Hood spokesperson John Miller told BuzzFeed News the soldiers were participating in training exercises when "something occurred and their vehicle seems to have ended up in a bad spot." Miller said the details of what happened were still under investigation.

Uberti called the soldiers' deaths a tragedy Friday and said the focus now is reaching out to family and "caring for our soldiers who have lost one of their teammates."

"Part of our warrior ethos is, 'I will never leave a fallen comrade,'" Uberti added.