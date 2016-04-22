16-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fight Inside High School Bathroom

The altercation happened in a bathroom early Thursday in Wilmington, Delaware. Friends identified the girl as Amy Joyner, a sophomore at the school.

A 16-year-old Delaware girl died Thursday after being injured during what officials described as an "altercation" with other girls in her high school bathroom.

The apparent fight happened at 8:15 a.m. as classes were beginning at Howard High School of Technology, in Wilmington, Principal Stanley Spoor said at a news conference. Officials have not named the girl, but friends identified her to local media as sophomore Amy Inita Joyner-Francis.

Spoor said two other girls were involved in the altercation and that they are being questioned by police, who did not immediately identify any suspects.

After the altercation, the girl was flown to an area hospital, but died from her injuries. Officials have not said what prompted the incident, but according to a statement from the New Castle County Vo-Tech School District, no weapons were involved.

School officials canceled classes Thursday a couple hours after the incident.

Superintendent Victoria Gehrt called the girl's death an "unbelievable tragedy for the family." She also said that despite what happened, Howard High School of Technology "is a safe school for our students."

Wilmington Mayor Dennis Williams became emotional during his brief comments at the news conference, saying he was "so upset that a young lady lost her life today."

"Things like this shouldn't happen," Williams said, adding, "My heart bleeds for the family."