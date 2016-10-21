BuzzFeed News

What It Feels Like Being A Trans Person Serving In The Armed Forces

Fighting hard to fit in.

By Jess Ruliffson

Posted on October 21, 2016, at 10:37 a.m. ET

Jess Ruliffson for BuzzFeed

More information on the enlistment rate of trans vets.

Over the past five years, Jess Ruliffson has traveled across the United States interviewing veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars for her forthcoming graphic novel, Where Eden Once Stood. She teaches at The Sequential Artists Workshop.

