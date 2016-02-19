Obama Pays Respects To Justice Antonin Scalia At Supreme Court Ceremony

Justice Scalia's casket was laid in repose for a public viewing Friday, one day before his funeral.

Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia laid in repose Friday in the Great Hall of the high court, as his colleagues, family, and other senior officials paid their respects.

After his body arrived in a hearse, Scalia's American flag-covered casket was carried into the building by eight pallbearers.

A private ceremony for family, friends, and Scalia's fellow justices was held before a public viewing. President Obama and the first lady arrived later in the day to pay their respects, taking a moment of silence in front of his portrait and casket.