Trump Has Nominated Christopher Wray To Replace Comey As FBI Director

President Trump announced Wednesday that a former Justice Department official under President George W. Bush would be his nominee to replace James Comey as FBI director.

More recently, Wray has worked in private practice as a litigation partner at the King & Spalding law firm, according to the firm's website.

Christopher Wray, who Trump calls "a man of impeccable credentials," served as the assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department's Criminal Division from 2003 to 2005 under President George W. Bush.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow.

He also served as Trump supporter and NJ Gov. Chris Christie's lawyer in the fallout of the Bridgegate scandal, according to NJ.com.

Five hours after Trump's tweet, the White House released a statement on Wray's nomination, describing him as "a leader in the field of white-collar criminal defense and government investigations."

"During his previous service at the Department of Justice, Christopher was the leader of major fraud investigations, and was a key part of the team overseeing the Justice Department’s actions in the war on terrorism following the 9/11 attacks,” said Trump in the statement. “He is an impeccably qualified individual, and I know that he will again serve his country as a fierce guardian of the law and model of integrity once the Senate confirms him to lead the FBI."



Wray said he was honored to be chosen to fill the role vacated when Comey was fired by Trump.

"I look forward to serving the American people with integrity as the leader of what I know firsthand to be an extraordinary group of men and women who have dedicated their careers to protecting this country," he said in the White House statement.

The announcement comes just one day before Comey is set to testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee for their investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election.



Trump fired Comey on May 9, initially saying that he did so upon a recommendation from the Justice Department but he later said that he made the decision to fire Comey himself.