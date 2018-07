Plane Crash In Malta That Killed Five Caught On Dashcam Video

All five victims were French nationals heading to Libya's coast to monitor migrant trafficking.

A lightweight plane carrying French officials crashed shortly after takeoff in Malta Monday morning, killing all five onboard, the AP reported

The twin-prop Metroliner took off around 7:20 a.m. Monday and can be seen in a dashcam video taking a nosedive and crashing into the ground a short time later.

The plane was reportedly en route to Libya's coast where those onboard were to monitor migrant trafficking routes for the French government, according to the AP.