The Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Antwon Rose Has Been Charged With Criminal Homicide

East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld was charged in the fatal shooting of the unarmed 17-year-old.

Officer Michael Rosfeld has been charged with criminal homicide for killing the 17-year-old unarmed black teen on June 19.

"It's an important first step," Rose family attorney S. Lee Merritt told BuzzFeed News. He added that the family is holding out for a conviction and proper sentencing.

Rose was attempting to flee during a traffic stop when Rosfeld opened fire, striking him three times. The teen was a passenger in a car that matched the description of a vehicle involved in an earlier drive-by shooting.



Rosfeld's lawyer, Pat Thomassey, told WPXI that his client turned himself in this morning and was arraigned with bail set at $250,000, according to court records. His next court date is set for July 6.

The rookie officer had only been with the department for three weeks and was officially sworn in the day of the shooting.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. said in a press conference Wednesday, "Antwon Rose didn’t do anything in North Braddock other than being in that vehicle."

He called the shooting "intentional" and said he feels the court could pursue murder in the first degree.