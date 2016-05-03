BuzzFeed News

"Hamilton" Gets Record-Breaking 16 Tony Award Nominations

The breakout musical beat previous record holders The Producers and Billy Elliot, which both had 15 nominations.

By Jessica Simeone

Last updated on May 3, 2016, at 10:23 a.m. ET

Posted on May 3, 2016, at 8:55 a.m. ET

Smash Broadway hit Hamilton snagged a record-breaking 16 Tony award nominations.

Lin-Manuel Miranda at Hamilton on its opening night at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Aug. 6, 2015, in New York City.
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Hamilton walked away with 16 nominations including Best Musical, two nominations for Best Actor in a Musical and one for Best Actress in a Musical.

Nominations for the 2016 Tony Awards were announced Tuesday morning by previous award winners Nikki James and Andrew Rannells. Both won for their work in The Book of Mormon.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda won a Pulitzer Prize last month for his hit musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical also won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Here's some of the nominees:

Best Musical

Theo Wargo / Getty Images
* Bright Star

* Hamilton

* School of Rock the Musical

* Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed

* Waitress

Best Lead Actor — Musical

Leslie Odom Jr.
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Leslie Odom Jr.

* Leslie Odom Jr. for Hamilton

* Lin-Manuel Miranda for Hamilton

* Zachary Levi for She Loves Me

* Danny Burstein for Fiddler on the Roof

* Alex Brightman for School of Rock the Musical

Best Lead Actress — Musical

Phillipa Soo
Matthew Eisman / Getty Images

Phillipa Soo

* Phillipa Soo for Hamilton

* Jessie Mueller for Waitress

* Cynthia Erivo for The Color Purple

* Carmen Cusack for Bright Star

* Laura Benanti for She Loves Me

Best Play

Zainab Jah, Akosua Busia, Lupita Nyong&#x27;o, Saycon Sengbloh, and Pascale Armand from Eclipsed.
Jemal Countess / Getty Images

Zainab Jah, Akosua Busia, Lupita Nyong'o, Saycon Sengbloh, and Pascale Armand from Eclipsed.

* Eclipsed

* The Father

* The Humans

* King Charles III

Best Lead Actor — Play

Jeff Daniels
John Phillips / Getty Images

Jeff Daniels

* Jeff Daniels for Blackbird

* Gabriel Byrne for Long Day's Journey Into Night

* Frank Langella for The Father

* Tim Pigott-Smith for King Charles III

* Mark Strong for Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge

Best Lead Actress — Play

Lupita Nyong&#x27;o
Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

* Lupita Nyong'o for Eclipsed

* Jessica Lange for Long Day's Journey Into Night

* Laurie Metcalf for Misery

* Sophie Okonedo for Arthur Miller's The Crucible

* Michelle Williams for Blackbird

Best Actor in a Featured Role — Musical

Jonathan Groff
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Jonathan Groff

* Jonathan Groff for Hamilton

* Daveed Diggs for Hamilton

* Brandon Victor Dixon for Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed

* Christopher Fitzgerald for Waitress

* Christopher Jackson for Hamilton

Best Actress in a Featured Role — Musical

Danielle Brooks
Brad Barket / Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

* Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple

* Renée Elise Goldsberry for Hamilton

* Jane Krakowski for She Loves Me

* Jennifer Simard for Disaster!

* Adrienne Warren for Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed

Best Actor in a Featured Role — Play

Michael Shannon
Matthew Eisman / Getty Images

Michael Shannon

* Michael Shannon for Long Day's Journey Into Night

* Richard Goulding for King Charles III

* David Furr for Noises Off

* Bill Camp for Arthur Miller's The Crucible

* Reed Birney for The Humans

Best Actress in a Featured Role — Play

Megan Hilty
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Megan Hilty

* Megan Hilty for Noises Off

* Pascale Armand for Eclipsed

* Jayne Houdyshell for The Humans

* Andrea Martin for Noises Off

* Saycon Sengbloh for Eclipsed

For a complete list of nominations including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Revival of a Play click here.

