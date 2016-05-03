"Hamilton" Gets Record-Breaking 16 Tony Award Nominations

The breakout musical beat previous record holders The Producers and Billy Elliot , which both had 15 nominations.

Lin-Manuel Miranda at Hamilton on its opening night at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Aug. 6, 2015, in New York City.

Hamilton walked away with 16 nominations including Best Musical, two nominations for Best Actor in a Musical and one for Best Actress in a Musical.

Nominations for the 2016 Tony Awards were announced Tuesday morning by previous award winners Nikki James and Andrew Rannells. Both won for their work in The Book of Mormon.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda won a Pulitzer Prize last month for his hit musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical also won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.