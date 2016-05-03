"Hamilton" Gets Record-Breaking 16 Tony Award Nominations
The breakout musical beat previous record holders The Producers and Billy Elliot, which both had 15 nominations.
Smash Broadway hit Hamilton snagged a record-breaking 16 Tony award nominations.
Hamilton walked away with 16 nominations including Best Musical, two nominations for Best Actor in a Musical and one for Best Actress in a Musical.
Nominations for the 2016 Tony Awards were announced Tuesday morning by previous award winners Nikki James and Andrew Rannells. Both won for their work in The Book of Mormon.
Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda won a Pulitzer Prize last month for his hit musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical also won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.
Here's some of the nominees:
Best Musical
* Bright Star
* Hamilton
* School of Rock the Musical
* Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed
* Waitress
Best Lead Actor — Musical
* Leslie Odom Jr. for Hamilton
* Lin-Manuel Miranda for Hamilton
* Zachary Levi for She Loves Me
* Danny Burstein for Fiddler on the Roof
* Alex Brightman for School of Rock the Musical
Best Lead Actress — Musical
* Phillipa Soo for Hamilton
* Jessie Mueller for Waitress
* Cynthia Erivo for The Color Purple
* Carmen Cusack for Bright Star
* Laura Benanti for She Loves Me
Best Play
* Eclipsed
* The Father
* The Humans
* King Charles III
Best Lead Actor — Play
* Jeff Daniels for Blackbird
* Gabriel Byrne for Long Day's Journey Into Night
* Frank Langella for The Father
* Tim Pigott-Smith for King Charles III
* Mark Strong for Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge
Best Lead Actress — Play
* Lupita Nyong'o for Eclipsed
* Jessica Lange for Long Day's Journey Into Night
* Laurie Metcalf for Misery
* Sophie Okonedo for Arthur Miller's The Crucible
* Michelle Williams for Blackbird
Best Actor in a Featured Role — Musical
* Jonathan Groff for Hamilton
* Daveed Diggs for Hamilton
* Brandon Victor Dixon for Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed
* Christopher Fitzgerald for Waitress
* Christopher Jackson for Hamilton
Best Actress in a Featured Role — Musical
* Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple
* Renée Elise Goldsberry for Hamilton
* Jane Krakowski for She Loves Me
* Jennifer Simard for Disaster!
* Adrienne Warren for Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed
Best Actor in a Featured Role — Play
* Michael Shannon for Long Day's Journey Into Night
* Richard Goulding for King Charles III
* David Furr for Noises Off
* Bill Camp for Arthur Miller's The Crucible
* Reed Birney for The Humans
Best Actress in a Featured Role — Play
* Megan Hilty for Noises Off
* Pascale Armand for Eclipsed
* Jayne Houdyshell for The Humans
* Andrea Martin for Noises Off
* Saycon Sengbloh for Eclipsed
For a complete list of nominations including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Revival of a Play click here.
