Cruise Ship Passenger Missing After Reportedly Going Overboard

Samantha Broberg was seen on video going overboard the Carnival cruise ship about 195 miles off the coast of Texas early Friday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Carnival cruise passenger who went missing after reportedly going overboard into the Gulf of Mexico early Friday.

Samantha Broberg, 33, boarded the Carnival Liberty in Galveston, Texas on Thursday for a four-day cruise to Mexico and was reported missing early Friday, according to a statement from Carnival.

A ship-wide search for Broberg was conducted but she was eventually spotted on security camera footage reportedly going overboard around 2 a.m. Friday, about 195 miles off the coast of Galveston, according to Carnival and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The ship contacted the Coast Guard who dispatched an aircrew from Mobile, Alabama to search for Broberg. As of Saturday afternoon, Broberg had not yet been located.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the incident that occurred on the Carnival Cruise Ship," Broberg's family said in a statement, according to CBS-11 out of Dallas/Fort Worth.

"We hope and pray the U.S. Coast Guard is able to bring Samantha home. We ask for privacy as our family comes together during this difficult time."



Carnival cruise said that they "are keeping our guest and her loved ones in our thoughts during this difficult time."

Here's the full statement from Carnival:

Earlier today, a 33-year-old female guest on the cruise ship Carnival Liberty was reported missing by traveling companions. A ship-wide search was conducted along with a review of the ship’s camera footage. Unfortunately, it appears the guest may have gone overboard early this morning. Authorities were notified including the U.S. Coast Guard which is initiating a search effort in the area where the ship was located when the individual was last seen. Carnival’s CareTeam is providing support to the guest’s traveling companions and family. We are keeping our guest and her loved ones in our thoughts during this difficult time.