Bernie Sanders Says He Will Vote For Hillary Clinton

"Yes, I think the issue right here is I'm going to do everything I can to defeat Donald Trump," Sanders said on MSNBC Friday morning.

By Jessica Simeone

Last updated on June 24, 2016, at 8:53 a.m. ET

Posted on June 24, 2016, at 7:46 a.m. ET

Bernie Sanders says he'll vote for Hillary Clinton in November.

Though the Vermont Senator has not yet ended his presidential campaign, he said a definitive "yes" when asked if he would vote for Clinton in November, vowing to do whatever he could to defeat Donald Trump.

"Yes, I think the issue right here is I'm going to do everything I can to defeat Donald Trump," Sanders said in an interview on MSNBC Friday morning.

"What my job right now is to fight for the strongest possible platform in the Democratic convention," he added. "That means a platform that represents working people, that stands up to big money interests."

On June 7, Clinton became the Democrat's presumptive nominee for president after gaining enough delegates to clinch the nomination. But Sanders has vowed to stay in the race and take his campaign to the Democratic National Convention in July.

Sanders also said he is working with the Clinton campaign to come to an agreement.

"We are working as we speak with 'A', the Clinton campaign, trying to see what kind of agreements we can work out and 'B', as we speak in St. Louis tonight, there is going to be a big debate about platform and we are going to try to make that platform as aggressive as we can, then we're going to Orlando where the whole committee meets, we're going to offer a whole lot of amendments to make it progessive," Sanders said on CNN.

"My job right now as a candidate, is to make sure that the Democratic party not only has the most progessive platform in the history of the Democratic party but that that platform is actually implemented by elected officials," he added.

