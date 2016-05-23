So Snapchat Replaced Its Selfie Filters With "X-Men" Ones
You can be Cyclops or Storm, but NOT the puppy with the tongue.
On Monday, Snapchat debuted its collection of X-Men: Apocalypse–themed selfie lenses in advance of the movie's opening on Friday.
Normally, when a brand pays for a sponsored lens, the lens is added to the beginning of the lineup. But this time, X-Men paid to take over ALL THE LENSES.
You can choose from nine different characters: Apocalypse, Cyclops, Mystique, Storm, Nightcrawler, Magneto, Quicksilver, Professor X, and Beast. But no more Coachella flower crown, and no more orange kitten face.
A lot of people are here for the X-Men takeover.
Others...less so.
Mostly, people wanted the dog filter back.
Which led at least one person to have to *gasp* DIY it with his OWN HANDS.
The X-Men Snapchat lenses takeover is...Pretty rad, tbh.I MISS THE DOG FILTER!!!!
Deputy Editorial Director, BuzzFeed San Francisco
Contact Jessica Misener at jessica.misener@buzzfeed.com.
