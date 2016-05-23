BuzzFeed News

So Snapchat Replaced Its Selfie Filters With "X-Men" Ones

You can be Cyclops or Storm, but NOT the puppy with the tongue.

By Jessica Misener

Jessica Misener

Posted on May 23, 2016, at 2:29 p.m. ET

On Monday, Snapchat debuted its collection of X-Men: Apocalypse–themed selfie lenses in advance of the movie's opening on Friday.

Normally, when a brand pays for a sponsored lens, the lens is added to the beginning of the lineup. But this time, X-Men paid to take over ALL THE LENSES.

You can choose from nine different characters: Apocalypse, Cyclops, Mystique, Storm, Nightcrawler, Magneto, Quicksilver, Professor X, and Beast. But no more Coachella flower crown, and no more orange kitten face.

A lot of people are here for the X-Men takeover.

Twitter: @KyleKriegerHair
Twitter: @j_vcr
Twitter: @Victor_TDK
Twitter: @noxidyebba

Others...less so.

Twitter: @mrtylermartins
Twitter: @trapvisionss_
Twitter: @elloimsammyy
Twitter: @carissassy
Twitter: @liz_k_whitworth
Twitter: @bbyrush
Twitter: @tylermccrane

Mostly, people wanted the dog filter back.

Twitter: @NutellaThief
Twitter: @caammiiilleee
Twitter: @m00rea
Twitter: @thischickmegan

Which led at least one person to have to *gasp* DIY it with his OWN HANDS.

Twitter: @chrismelberger

The X-Men Snapchat lenses takeover is...
    Pretty rad, tbh.
    I MISS THE DOG FILTER!!!!
