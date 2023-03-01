People Are Thirsty For TikTok’s Hottest Ceramicists

Blythe’s comment sections, in comparison, are tame — although he does get some seriously horny private messages. “I get very strange emails, where it’s like, ‘Could you massage my socked feet?’ or something like that,’” Blythe recounted. “I don’t know if they thought the socked part made the outrageous request more normal, but something about that makes me laugh.”

Still, as 60% of Blythe’s viewers are women, he feels he has it easier than most of his female peers. “I think if you're a woman on the app that does pottery, you could probably get a lot of creepy messages,” he said. Monaco — who gets comments like “ Nobody is looking at the pottery ” and “ We all know why we watch ” — said she doesn’t “think it’s too bad.” She added, “Most of them are pretty funny.”