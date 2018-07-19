Trump's Florida Golf Course Is Seeking Even More Foreign Workers
Rather than hiring American workers, the Trump National Golf Club is now seeking to bring in two cooks from abroad.
The Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, has asked the government for permission to hire more temporary foreign workers on top of an additional request it filed last week, according to records posted by the Department of Labor on Wednesday.
This time, the club is seeking two cooks, who will be paid $13.31 per hour, to work from October 1 to the end of May. Last week, the club also sought permission to hire 10 foreigners to work as waiters. And in recent weeks, another Trump property, Mar-a-Lago, which President Donald Trump calls the "Winter White House," sought permission to hire 78 temporary foreign workers to serve as waiters, cooks, and housekeepers.
Trump campaigned on a promise to defend US jobs and to tighten immigration policies, and has made his “America First” platform a centerpiece of decisions on economic policy and trade. Nonetheless, since he launched his presidential campaign in June 2015, businesses owned by Trump or bearing his name have sought to hire more than 530 foreign guest workers, including more than 280 for Mar-a-Lago and at least 40 for the Jupiter club.
In response to questions about the practice in the past, Trump has said it is “very, very hard to get help” in Florida during the tourist season.
This request, like the others, involves the H-2 visa program, which permits employers to hire guest workers under temporary visas if no qualified US workers want the jobs. H-2 visa holders are entitled to work for up to 10 months in the country before returning home.
The Trump Organization immediately did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.
Since 2003, more than 100,000 foreigners have been brought in under the H-2 program each year. In late 2016, a special envoy from the United Nations said the guest worker program puts workers at risk of labor trafficking and even worse abuses. A 2015 BuzzFeed News investigation found that H-2 workers were often financially exploited, subjected to inhumane working and living conditions, and sometimes raped or beaten. BuzzFeed News also found that many Americans were denied jobs in favor of guest workers, whom some employers prefer because they can be cheaper to employ and willing to endure longer hours under worse conditions.
Trump companies have not been accused of mistreating H-2 workers.
-
Jessica Garrison is a senior investigative editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Jessica Garrison at jessica.garrison@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Ken Bensinger is an investigative reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles. His secure PGP fingerprint is 97CC 6E32 10A2 23FE 4E84 98B4 9CFF 4214 9D26 8AA7
Contact Ken Bensinger at ken.bensinger@buzzfeed.com.
-
Jeremy Singer-Vine is the data editor for the BuzzFeed News investigative unit and is based in New York. His secure PGP fingerprint is E2B0 63DB 0601 D634 1E9E F9AE 9F24 768F 9B4A EFB0
Contact Jeremy Singer-Vine at jeremy.singer-vine@buzzfeed.com.