Lawyers In Michigan Kidnapping Case Are Seeking Information About An FBI Agent’s Internet Intelligence Company

Citing a BuzzFeed News article published Thursday, attorneys for five defendants in the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer are seeking information about an FBI agent with a previously undisclosed relationship to a cyber security company.

The article revealed that the special agent, Jayson Chambers, is the registered owner of an “internet intelligence company” called Exeintel LLC, and that an online troll claiming to be Exeintel’s CEO appeared to have tweeted about the Michigan investigation before it was revealed to the public.

The defense attorneys have previously sought data from Chambers’ cellular phone. The new pleading, filed late Friday night, argues the revelations about Exeintel underscore the urgency of their request.

Attorneys for Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta are also seeking cell phone data from a second FBI agent, Henrik Impola, and a confidential informant in the case, identified in court papers as “Dan,” “Big Dan,” or “Thor.”

According to evidence presented by law enforcement, Dan infiltrated an armed extremist group called the Wolverine Watchmen and recorded hundreds of hours of conversations and text messages for the FBI as members of the group developed what prosecutors call a plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer. A total of 14 people have been brought up on a variety of state and federal charges, many of them classified as domestic terrorism. Many of the defendants have argued that they were entrapped, and in the new pleading five of them claim that access to the cell phone data is essential to making their case.

In the brief filed late Friday, the defense attorneys also cited a message from Chambers to

Dan, apparently directing him to urge another suspect to plot against the governor of Virginia. A screenshot of a text message allegedly sent by Chambers to Dan that is included in the new filing reads: “Mission is to kill the governor specifically.”

The suspect, a Vietnam veteran identified only as “Frank” in the filing, was ultimately not charged in the case.