People Keep Sharing This Incredibly Unsatisfying Video
I hate it, but I love it, but it's the worst.
The short video features a range of everyday situations that are painfully unsatisfying, such a a drink getting caught in a vending machine, or a piece of toast falling the wrong way down.
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking to BuzzFeed, a representative for the company said they did not expect the kind of reaction the video has received.
"The number of views is impressive," they said. The idea for the video began with thinking about someone missing a hole on a golf course, they said, then they experimented from there.
Because of the video's success, the agency has decided to start a challenge and invite people to create their own version of the video.
-
Jennifer Padjemi est journaliste chez BuzzFeed France et travaile depuis Paris.
Contact Jennifer Padjemi at jennifer.padjemi@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.