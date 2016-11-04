BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Keep Sharing This Incredibly Unsatisfying Video

news

People Keep Sharing This Incredibly Unsatisfying Video

I hate it, but I love it, but it's the worst.

By Jennifer Padjemi and Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Jennifer Padjemi

Jennifer Padjemi

Journaliste chez BuzzFeed, France

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 4, 2016, at 11:24 a.m. ET

Parallel Studio, a motion design studio based in Paris, recently posted a video on its Vimeo account entitled Unsatisfying.

Vimeo
View this video on Vimeo
vimeo.com

The short video features a range of everyday situations that are painfully unsatisfying, such a a drink getting caught in a vending machine, or a piece of toast falling the wrong way down.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @parallel_studio_
So frustrating to see this animation everywhere and with no credit. It's by Parallel Studio: https://t.co/CGaKTmklGK https://t.co/W2eYph8zs5
Timothy J. Reynolds @turnislefthome

So frustrating to see this animation everywhere and with no credit. It's by Parallel Studio: https://t.co/CGaKTmklGK https://t.co/W2eYph8zs5

Reply Retweet Favorite
The original source of that "unsatisfying" animation that is going around https://t.co/i0UMzT13IF
Jeff Atwood @codinghorror

The original source of that "unsatisfying" animation that is going around https://t.co/i0UMzT13IF

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to BuzzFeed, a representative for the company said they did not expect the kind of reaction the video has received.

this is great and you should watch it riiiiiight now. https://t.co/9fXX6OpI0S
Kyle McKernan @spacetreasured

this is great and you should watch it riiiiiight now. https://t.co/9fXX6OpI0S

Reply Retweet Favorite

"The number of views is impressive," they said. The idea for the video began with thinking about someone missing a hole on a golf course, they said, then they experimented from there.

They also said out they would appreciate credit from those using their work, which took weeks to complete Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Parallel Studio / Via vimeo.com

They also said out they would appreciate credit from those using their work, which took weeks to complete

Because of the video's success, the agency has decided to start a challenge and invite people to create their own version of the video.

The best videos will then be selected and will appear on the Vimeo channel specially created for the occasion.
unsatisfying.tv

The best videos will then be selected and will appear on the Vimeo channel specially created for the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT