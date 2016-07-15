Artists Are Drawing Heartbreaking Cartoons In Response To The Nice Attack
Cartoonists respond to the attack in Nice, France, that killed as many as 84 people after a truck drove into a crowd gathered to celebrate Bastille Day.
1. Plantu
2. Louison
3. Swaha
4. Mesia
5. Latuff
6. André
7. Bidu
8. Rakidd
9. Truce
10. Forest
11. Sanaa K
12. Soledad Bravi
14. Eduardo Sanabria
15. Marc Murphy
16. Kap
