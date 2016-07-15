BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Artists Are Drawing Heartbreaking Cartoons In Response To The Nice Attack

world

Artists Are Drawing Heartbreaking Cartoons In Response To The Nice Attack

Cartoonists respond to the attack in Nice, France, that killed as many as 84 people after a truck drove into a crowd gathered to celebrate Bastille Day.

By Jennifer Padjemi and Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Jennifer Padjemi

Jennifer Padjemi

Journaliste chez BuzzFeed, France

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 15, 2016, at 4:27 a.m. ET

1. Plantu

NICE
PLANTU @plantu

NICE

Reply Retweet Favorite

2. Louison

Non. 💔 #Nice
✏️Louison✏️ @Louison_A

Non. 💔 #Nice

Reply Retweet Favorite

3. Swaha

#NiceAttack #14juillet2016 #Nice #terrorism #francetruck #14July #RIP
swaha @swahacartoons

#NiceAttack #14juillet2016 #Nice #terrorism #francetruck #14July #RIP

Reply Retweet Favorite

4. Mesia

Une lectrice du @lemondefr nous envoie ce dessin après l'attaque de #Nice. Dire que l'été était arrivé...
Clément Martel @martelclem

Une lectrice du @lemondefr nous envoie ce dessin après l'attaque de #Nice. Dire que l'été était arrivé...

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

5. Latuff

#PrayForNice #Nizza
Carlos Latuff @LatuffCartoons

#PrayForNice #Nizza

Reply Retweet Favorite

6. André

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @baronandre

7. Bidu

Dessin fait avec toute la haine que j'ai contre ces lâches, ces monstres s'attaquant à des gens sans défense
BIDU-Dessinateur @BIDUDessinateur

Dessin fait avec toute la haine que j'ai contre ces lâches, ces monstres s'attaquant à des gens sans défense

Reply Retweet Favorite

8. Rakidd

"To be an artist today is not know what to draw in front of horror."

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

"To be an artist today is not know what to draw in front of horror."

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Truce

juste un petit dessin pour montrer mon soutien 💙💭❤️ #Nice #prayfornice
truce @predictyler

juste un petit dessin pour montrer mon soutien 💙💭❤️ #Nice #prayfornice

Reply Retweet Favorite

10. Forest

Horreur à Nice. #Nice06
FOREST @dessinsFOREST

Horreur à Nice. #Nice06

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Again? But I had not yet finished the last."

11. Sanaa K

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

12. Soledad Bravi

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @soledadbravi
ADVERTISEMENT

13. Jean-Charles de Castelbajac

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jcdecastelbajac

14. Eduardo Sanabria

Paz, paz, paz... Unamos oraciones y fe para irradiar el amor que necesita nuestro mundo. #PrayForNice #Niza
Ismael Cala @cala

Paz, paz, paz... Unamos oraciones y fe para irradiar el amor que necesita nuestro mundo. #PrayForNice #Niza

Reply Retweet Favorite

15. Marc Murphy

#Nice. #France @courierjournal
Marc Murphy @MurphyCartoons

#Nice. #France @courierjournal

Reply Retweet Favorite

16. Kap

No...
Kap @kapdigital

No...

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT