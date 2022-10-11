Vacuum Cleaner Deals You Can Score On Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. FYI, Amazon deals can sell out fast! Also, some products may not be on sale for the entire two-day event.
Amazon usually has a Prime Day sale once a year, in July, when Amazon Prime members can score major discounts. For the first time, they are having a second major sales event, called Prime Early Access Sale, on Oct. 11 and 12.
You need to be a Prime member to participate, but you can also try out a Prime membership for 30 days if you want to take advantage of the deals.
While vacuuming might not be everyone’s favorite task, there are plenty of good reasons to do it. Fall is one of the worst seasons for outdoor allergens, which you can track into your home on your clothes, shoes, or hair. And most homes are filled with allergens like pet dander and dust mites, which can get trapped in carpets, rugs, stuffed toys, soft furniture, and bedding. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) 8 in 10 people in the US are exposed to dust mites, while 6 in 10 people come into contact with dog and cat dander.
The AAFA recommends vacuuming once or twice a week to keep household allergens low.
With all this in mind, we checked out vacuums included in this month’s Prime Early Access sale.
This product is loaded with features, like sensors to accurately map rooms that can be controlled using the Samsung SmartThings App and voice recognition that is compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Bixby. It can also identify what surface type it's on and the dirt level to automatically adjust the suction. Its 0.4 liter dustbin is also washable.
Promising review: “We have a shorthaired dog and it does a great job picking up the dog hair. It also navigates well from hardwood to area rugs. It’s pretty ambitious and even drives up over the fireplace tile area. Good purchase for lazy people like me!” -domanii
You can buy the Samsung Jet Bot Robot Cordless Vacuum Cleaner on sale from Amazon for $399 (originally $599).
This cordless stick vacuum has three power modes and lights to illuminate hard-to-see or -reach areas. It also includes a washable, reusable HEPA filter and runs for around 45 minutes at a time when fully charged. One neat feature is its digital display screen, which allows you to easily see the power mode being used, run time, and any error messages. It also comes with accessories like a deep-cleaning fur brush, crevice brush, and 2-in-1 dusting brush.
Promising review: “I've had this vacuum since prime day so for quite some time. It's my favorite purchase I've ever made. The suction is great, the light works so well and shows dust and dirt you cant see. Works well both on carpet and hard wood. One thing is the battery life on the highest setting runs out very quickly. But its not the biggest problem because the low setting works so well. I love this and love the attachments. I use the attachments on my counters, couch, even in my car! Would highly recommend.”—Jackie
You can buy the Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Stick Vacuum on sale from Amazon for around $208 (originally around $260).
One feature of this vacuum is a lever that allows you to compress collected dust, debris, and hair to create more bin capacity. This product is backed by a10-year warranty and has a longer run time than many stick vacuums — up to 120 minutes at a time. It also features a five-step filtration system that can catch 99.99% of dust and dirt.
Promising review: “This is the best purchase I’ve made! I will never go back to a corded vacuum again. It’s so lightweight and not as loud as our old vacuum. It has great suction on both hardwood and our area rugs. It picks up the dog hair wonderfully. I can sweep our two story house on one battery. I do have to empty it twice but that’s no big deal and It’s easy to clean which is a huge plus for me.” —Kimberly B
You can buy the LG A9 CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner on sale from Amazon for around $450 (originally around $700).
This vacuum features an astonishing 200-minute run time and can clean 2,152 square feet on a single charge. It also features a large 640 milliliter dustbin, which means it needs to be emptied less often. It also includes advanced features that help it map your home precisely and know where it has or hasn't been cleaned.
Promising review: “I have had this vacuum robot for 3 years and it has been absolutely the best vacuum I’ve ever had. Furthermore I recently had a small issue that turned out to be a simple setting I had incorrect. Emailed support and even with the vacuum being 3 years old they still took the time to provide excellent customer service and we resolved the setting issue immediately.” —Jon
You can buy the Roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop on sale from Amazon for around $200. (originally around $360.)
This Roomba has a 20% longer battery life than the Roomba i3 and 10 times the power-lifting suction of the Roomba 600 series. The clean base has a system that allows the robot vacuum to empty itself into an enclosed bag, which captures 99% of fine particles and holds up to 60 days’ worth of cleaning. As a bonus, this product comes with a three-pack of dirt disposal bags.
Promising review: “Upgraded from first generation of iRobot to the i4 with emptying tank. The new technology makes it vacuum in straight rows, most of the time. It remembers where it left off after it empties the bag. LOVE IT!” —Cynthia Train
You can buy the Roomba i4+ on sale from Amazon for around $400 (originally around $650).
This updated Eureka vacuum includes a self-cleaning system — so when you’re done, you can put the vacuum on its storage tray and it will auto-clean itself with the push of a button. It also allows you to easily switch between carpets and hard surface floors. It also features a two-tank system that separates dirty water and clean water so you’re never reintroducing grime back onto your floors.
Promising review: “It's so easy to clean now it takes me 30 mins instead of 2 hours to get the floors done and with a 2 year old and a dog I don't have the energy or time I used to, I used it on my short carpet and it's amazing as well! this product is amazing well worth the money!!” —Inspired customer
You can buy the Eureka All-in-One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner on sale from Amazon for around $175 (originally around $250).
One of standout features of this vacuum is its light weight, with its detachable hand vac weighing in at just 2.8 pounds. This makes it easy to lift over your head to reach things like ceilings or upper cabinets. You can also empty the canister into a garbage can or bag with the touch of a button, so there’s no physical contact involved.
Promising review: “I liked [it] so much that I bought my daughter one and she loves hers too.”—Sherry Chritman
You can buy the Shark Cordless & Handheld Vacuum Ultracyclone System on sale from Amazon for around $100 (originally around $150).
This vacuum mops and vacuums simultaneously and has a 200 mL water tank and large 600 mL dustbin. It also works on voice commands via Alexa. This product cleans in a more efficient zigzag system to make sure it reaches every part of your floor. It also features a “spot mode” that provides more intense cleaning in small areas.
Promising review: “Two words: Game changer. The thing I never knew I needed I now can’t imagine living without. With two cats and two kids, I had given up on having clean floors every day. But now, the floor passes the bare foot test and I haven’t seen a single cat tumbleweed since I’ve gotten it.” —Amazon Customer
You can buy the iLife V3s Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner on sale from Amazon for around $190 (originally around $240).
This is a very good sale on a very good vacuum, making it hard to pass up. Reviewers say that it’s a great value product given that it’s lightweight, easy to use, works well, and falls into a more reasonable price point than some of the high-end vacuum cleaners you’ve heard about. Plus, you can clip the coupon for an extra $20 off.
Promising review: “This is the best vacuum we have ever owned. Light, easy to use and reasonable price.” —Jenny
You can buy a Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner from Amazon for around $150 (originally $400).
Shark is a trusted name in home appliances, and they have particularly mastered the vacuum game. This bagless, self-emptying robot vacuum gets tons of high ratings thanks to the self-cleaning brushroll, home mapping, and voice command functionality. It’s also half off, which is kind of a big deal.
Promising review: “Purchased on Oct.13th 2020. and has been running faithfully for two years now! I love it!” —Rose
You can buy the Shark Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum with IQ Navigation for around $389 (originally $600).
Another cordless vacuum cleaner that works on wood, tile, or carpeted floors, this Orfeld model is more affordable than most with many of the same features (and the extra deal doesn’t hurt). The main tube extends to clean all those hard-to-reach areas, and the HEPA filtration system will capture even the finest dust particles.
Promising review: “Compact and powerful! Great little device for the price. Bought to get into small spaces our roomba couldn’t reach. Perfect for the job!” —Jessica M. Luce
You can buy an Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner from Amazon for around $103 (originally $150).