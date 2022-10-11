Vacuum Cleaner Deals You Can Score On Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. FYI, Amazon deals can sell out fast! Also, some products may not be on sale for the entire two-day event.



While vacuuming might not be everyone’s favorite task, there are plenty of good reasons to do it. Fall is one of the worst seasons for outdoor allergens, which you can track into your home on your clothes, shoes, or hair. And most homes are filled with allergens like pet dander and dust mites, which can get trapped in carpets, rugs, stuffed toys, soft furniture, and bedding. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) 8 in 10 people in the US are exposed to dust mites, while 6 in 10 people come into contact with dog and cat dander.

The AAFA recommends vacuuming once or twice a week to keep household allergens low.

With all this in mind, we checked out vacuums included in this month’s Prime Early Access sale.