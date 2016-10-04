BuzzFeed News

People Are Calling Out Demi Lovato For Saying No One In Taylor Swift's Squad Has A "Normal Body"

People Are Calling Out Demi Lovato For Saying No One In Taylor Swift's Squad Has A "Normal Body"

Goddamn, Demi, keep it in the group chat, please.

By Jemima Skelley

Jemima Skelley

Posted on October 4, 2016, at 10:16 a.m. ET

In a recent interview for Glamour Demi Lovato was asked about the Taylor/Katy Perry "feud".

Demi Lovato News @justcatchmedemi

EXCLUSIVE: Demi Lovato Calls Out Taylor Swift for 'Tearing Katy Perry Down' https://t.co/BzWYqpgZxr

Demi first commented on Taylor’s video for “Bad Blood”, saying: "I think that having a song and a video about tearing Katy Perry down, that's not female empowerment."

Demi then used the opportunity to comment about how no one in Swift's so-called squad has a "normal body".

&quot;This will probably get me in trouble [but] I don&#x27;t see anybody in any sort of squad that has a normal body,&quot; she said. &quot;It&#x27;s kind of this false image of what people should look like.&quot;
"This will probably get me in trouble [but] I don't see anybody in any sort of squad that has a normal body," she said. "It's kind of this false image of what people should look like."

This comes just days after Demi criticised a fan's drawing of her because it didn't accurately represent her body.

And now people are a little confused about what Demi calls a "normal body".

demi lovato: have a normal body woman: has a normal body demi lovato: no not like that
summer @summerpittman13

demi lovato: have a normal body woman: has a normal body demi lovato: no not like that

LET BITCHES BE BIG, SKINNY, CURVY, A CIRCLE, A SQUARE, OR WHATEVER SHAPE THEY COME AS. The shaming is so old and exhausting.
Zac @_GuySwiftie13

LET BITCHES BE BIG, SKINNY, CURVY, A CIRCLE, A SQUARE, OR WHATEVER SHAPE THEY COME AS. The shaming is so old and exhausting.

Especially because Demi is usually so body-positive in all that she does.

Demi said that Taylor doesn't have a normal body. Isn't 90% of her voice used on promoting that all shapes and sizes are beautiful?
King Swift @AHSLadyGaga

Demi said that Taylor doesn't have a normal body. Isn't 90% of her voice used on promoting that all shapes and sizes are beautiful?

demi constantly 'shows her support' for body positivity by shaming thin women for being naturally skinny. jealousy &amp; hypocrisy are so ugly
lily @taylotseift

demi constantly 'shows her support' for body positivity by shaming thin women for being naturally skinny. jealousy &amp; hypocrisy are so ugly

I guess there's no such thing as a drama-free day in the life of Taylor Swift. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

