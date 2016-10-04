People Are Calling Out Demi Lovato For Saying No One In Taylor Swift's Squad Has A "Normal Body"
Goddamn, Demi, keep it in the group chat, please.
In a recent interview for Glamour Demi Lovato was asked about the Taylor/Katy Perry "feud".
Demi then used the opportunity to comment about how no one in Swift's so-called squad has a "normal body".
This comes just days after Demi criticised a fan's drawing of her because it didn't accurately represent her body.
And now people are a little confused about what Demi calls a "normal body".
ADVERTISEMENT
Especially because Demi is usually so body-positive in all that she does.
I guess there's no such thing as a drama-free day in the life of Taylor Swift. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
-
Jemima Skelley is a senior writer for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney.
Contact Jemima Skelley at jemima.skelley@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.