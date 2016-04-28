Poem: "Ode To My Mother's Backhand" By Jeanann Verlee

Jeanann Verlee is the author of two books, Said the Manic to the Muse and award-winning Racing Hummingbirds. She has earned the Third Coast Poetry Prize and the Sandy Crimmins National Prize for Poetry. Her work appears in failbetter, Adroit, and The Journal, among others, and she has served as poetry editor for Union Station Magazine, For Some Time Now, and Winter Tangerine Review: Fragments of Persephone. She performs and facilitates workshops at schools, theatres, libraries, bookstores, and dive bars across North America. Verlee wears polka dots and kisses Rottweilers. She believes in you.

