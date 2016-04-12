BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Loving This Teen's Over-The-Top Senior Pics

news / viral

People Are Loving This Teen's Over-The-Top Senior Pics

Going out with a bang.

By Javier Moreno

Headshot of Javier Moreno

Javier Moreno

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on April 12, 2016, at 3:39 p.m. ET

This is Kris Costello, an 18-year-old senior at Combs High School in San Tan Valley, Arizona. The fun-loving student told BuzzFeed that he never takes himself too seriously and loves to have a good time.

Twitter: @STDFREEPUSSY

When it came time to take his senior pics for his graduation announcement, Costello wanted to do something that would make people laugh as well as capture the essence of his personality.

Twitter: @STDFREEPUSSY

With that in mind, Costello employed the help of his friend and photographer Taylor Haggard to shoot a set of one-of-a-kind pics.

Taylor Haggard

The pictures feature Costello doing his best music video impressions...

Taylor Haggard
ADVERTISEMENT

Don't worry, Costello says that the bottle was actually filled with water (since he's underage).

...celebrating his accomplishments...

Tyler Haggard

...and living his life, um, to the fullest.

Taylor Haggard

The pictures are certainly...unique.

Taylor Haggard
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter: @RoperCalli

Costello was stoked about how the photos came out and shared a preview of them on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Twitter: @STDFREEPUSSY

The pictures were an instant hit with over 10,000 retweets and 16,000 likes to date. People liked them so much they started to tweet their appreciation to Costello.

Twitter: @kayleemfkulfan
Twitter: @wtvrjulianna
ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the big parody humor accounts shared the photos as well and got a similar response.

Twitter: @girlposts

Fan art has also sprung up to pay tribute to him.

Twitter: @imtawd

Costello said the response to the photos has been positive for the most part, with only very few negative comments mixed in. He jokingly added that he's gotten a few marriage proposals and has said yes to all of them.

Taylor Haggard

He went on to say that he did the photos just for fun, and there's no deeper message implied. The teen plans to attend college in New York City in the fall and eventually wants to get into comedy.

Taylor Haggard

Here's to senior year.

Taylor Haggard
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT