This Teen Pulled Off The Ultimate Joke At An Art Gallery

What you see is what you get.

TJ Khayatan is a 17-year-old from the Bay Area who plans to attend college in the fall. Recently, Khayatan and his friends decided to relax and take in some art at SFMOMA.

Khayatan told BuzzFeed News that while he and his friends enjoyed most of the exhibits, they felt that some pieces fell flat.

"Upon first arrival we were quite impressed with the artwork and paintings presented in the huge facility," he said. "However, some of the 'art' wasn't very surprising to some of us."

He said one example in particular puzzled them.

"We stumbled upon a stuffed animal on a gray blanket and questioned if this was really impressive to some of the nearby people," he said.