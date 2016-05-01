This Guy Totally Owned His Lumbersexual "Dudeoir" Photoshoot

Wilson went along with it, and the end result was a photo set that is now a calendar called "The Whimsical Woodman." The calendar features Wilson in the wilderness doing sexy poses while wearing ~lumbersexual~ attire.

For the shoot, the men traveled to a wooded area not too far from their town of Prescott, Arizona. They then used a combination of woodsy props and Wilson's goofy personality to make for a set of truly unique photos.

Castigliano said that the actual shoot process was a joy, and that he and Wilson were laughing hard for the first 10 minutes. They used photos from boudoir shoots as inspiration for poses and mannerisms.

Over the course of shooting, Wilson got really into it. It was as ridiculous and fun as you would expect.

He said the majority of responses have been overwhelmingly positive, with people saying the photos were hilarious. Others have told him Wilson is an inspiration for being comfortable in your own skin.

"We need a good laugh, and someone as awesome as Tim is the perfect person to bring it because this is Tim," Castigliano said. "He is a loving guy with a great family, and totally comfortable with who he is, we should all be so lucky."