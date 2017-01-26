Sales Of "1984" Have Increased 9,500% Amid The Start Of Trump's Presidency
The book is in such high demand the publisher ordered a 75,000-copy reprint.
George Orwell's 1948 novel 1984 is a story set in a dystopian future where the day-to-day life of people is controlled by an oppressive, totalitarian government.
The government has a mysterious, all-knowing, and all-seeing figurehead called "Big Brother."
The book is considered a literary classic, and is required reading in many schools.
Well in the past month, the book has seen a huge uptick in sales, so much so that it is currently number one on the Amazon's best-seller list.
A spokesperson from Signet, a division of Penguin Random House, the book's publisher, told BuzzFeed News that sales of the book have seen a significant uptick.
In fact since the inauguration, sales for the novel have increased by 9,500%. The book is in such high demand the company ordered a 75,000-copy reprint of 1984 earlier this week, according to the spokesperson.
Many recent Amazon reviews of the book draw parallels to the story and what's going on in the world today.
People in particular are making a connection between Kellyanne Conway's use of the term "alternative facts" and "newspeak." "Newspeak" in 1984 is a way of speaking mandated to the people by the totalitarian government that is meant to suppress independent thought.
Along with 1984, other dystopian books like Fahrenheit 451 and Brave New World have also appeared on the Amazon best-seller list in the past week.
