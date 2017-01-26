Sales Of "1984" Have Increased 9,500% Amid The Start Of Trump's Presidency

The book is in such high demand the publisher ordered a 75,000-copy reprint.

George Orwell's 1948 novel 1984 is a story set in a dystopian future where the day-to-day life of people is controlled by an oppressive, totalitarian government.

The book is considered a literary classic, and is required reading in many schools.

A spokesperson from Signet, a division of Penguin Random House, the book's publisher, told BuzzFeed News that sales of the book have seen a significant uptick.

In fact since the inauguration, sales for the novel have increased by 9,500%. The book is in such high demand the company ordered a 75,000-copy reprint of 1984 earlier this week, according to the spokesperson.

Many recent Amazon reviews of the book draw parallels to the story and what's going on in the world today.