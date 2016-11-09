BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These Mariachis Are Playing Outside The Trump Tower In New York As Results Roll In

news

These Mariachis Are Playing Outside The Trump Tower In New York As Results Roll In

Just to add a little more surrealism to the end of the election.

By Baxter

Headshot of Baxter

Baxter

BuzzFeed Founding Editor, Mexico

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 8:48 p.m. ET

It's not a secret: The 2016 US election has been...surreal.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

To close up the day, a group of mariachis placed themselves outside the Trump Tower in New York to remind Trump that Mexico is present in the US.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jmvolack

According to reports, they were there to "serenade" the candidate.

Full mariachi belting out tunes blocks from Trump Tower #ElectionNight
Brendan Krisel @Brendan_Krisel

Full mariachi belting out tunes blocks from Trump Tower #ElectionNight

Reply Retweet Favorite

🎤 Canta y no llores. 🎤

Mariachi band strolling outside #Trump Tower to "serenade" the candidate. "Canta y no llores." Sing, don't cry.… https://t.co/osm8lKkohC
N. J. Burkett @njburkett7

Mariachi band strolling outside #Trump Tower to "serenade" the candidate. "Canta y no llores." Sing, don't cry.… https://t.co/osm8lKkohC

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

People have identified this group as Mariachi Sol Mixteco.

Twitter: @MSolMixteco

This is not the only initiative that the Mexican community called for in the city. A Mexican immigrant started a movement to sing goodbye to these elections. His proposal includes a mariachi group of women.

On my way to #ADIOS2016 LET'S DO THIS AMERICA
Horacio Coutino @HoracioAtHome

On my way to #ADIOS2016 LET'S DO THIS AMERICA

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some even smashed a piñata shaped as Trump outside his building on Wall Street.

As the first exit polls close, people smash a Trump piñata in front of the Trump Building near the @Newsweek office… https://t.co/nPeJT4BnAT
Jen Tse @jentse

As the first exit polls close, people smash a Trump piñata in front of the Trump Building near the @Newsweek office… https://t.co/nPeJT4BnAT

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT