Argentina's President Just Picked Clinton Over Trump

Argentina's President Just Picked Clinton Over Trump

Argentine President Mauricio Macri made his preference known in an exclusive interview with BuzzFeed News just outside of Buenos Aires.

By Baxter and Jessica Lima and Hayes Brown

Posted on August 10, 2016, at 2:25 p.m. ET

President Mauricio Macri of Argentina didn't hesitate in choosing Hillary Clinton as his preferred candidate in the US election during an exclusive interview with BuzzFeed News.

When faced with the choice of "Trump or Hillary" during a series of rapid-fire questions during an interview in the presidential palace aired on Facebook Live on Wednesday, he quickly responded "Hillary."

&quot;I believe in relationships, in networks — we are, in fact, speaking with the world through a network — not in building walls,&quot; he said when BuzzFeed News reporter Karla Zabludovsky asked a follow-up question about his views on Trump. Macri said that it &quot;would be hard to work with someone who would want to build walls&quot; but that the relationship between the US and Argentina is strong. &quot;I will work a lot with whoever wins the US presidential race,” he added when pressed further.
Macri, who was elected as president of Argentina on December 2015, has faced many questions from civil society and the opposition about the speed of Argentina's economic recovery.

"The previous government was based on lies," he said about rising rates of poverty.

&quot;I would say that what we did was to whitewash the situation, the previous government was based on lies. They altered all of the official statistics, artificially suppressed inflation, [and] the exchange rate. When we had to tell the truth about things, because for more than five years the country wasn&#x27;t growing, it was stagnant, it did not create any jobs. They lied, abused the use of reserves and did things that weren&#x27;t legal, just for appearances. (...) I said that if I finished my government without cutting poverty rates, it means that I failed because there are no excuses.&quot;
Macri said that former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner "has always been controversial."

&quot;I believe in a different form of politics — my focus is not Cristina, my focus is the future, my focus is convincing Argentinians that we are capable, that ‘yes we can’”
"I have a relationship of more than 20 years with the Argentines," Macri said in his own defense.

&quot;I chose [to serve this country], since I had conscience of the world in which we are. So I dedicated myself to public service,&quot; he said, citing his presidency of the popular Boca Juniors football club then mayor of Buenos Aires. &quot;And to serve is to give, not to take. &quot;
The wide-ranging interview also touched on Argentina's heartbreaking loss in the 2014 World Cup final. "We'll be fine for the World Cup in Russia," Macri insisted.

&quot;We&#x27;ve had very bad luck. We have a great team with the best player in the world.&quot;
Speaking of Lionel Messi, who shockingly quit the national team after a loss in the Copa America, Macri insisted "Messi knows we need him, and that we love him.”

&quot;I spoke with him to congratulate him. I trust, from the knowledge I have, that he will continue. I think he has a deep love for his country, beyond that one moment of frustration. “
"Denying women the right to have an abortion, is not gender violence,” Macri said when asked about it in the context of human rights.

&quot;Clandestine abortion is a dramatic issue. No woman under any circumstances must go through an abortion. It is a terrible experience before, during and after,” he said, adding that he wanted Argentines to support what their conscience allowed them to.
"We are more than just Messi and the Pope."

&quot;The ordinary citizen is the most valuable type of Argentine we have. I want every Argentine to live a fulfilling life.&quot;
Take a look at the full interview here:

