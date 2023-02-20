Six Great Books Besides "Kindred" By Octavia Butler

Two short stories by Butler were published for the first time following her passing and woven into this book.

“A Necessary Being” follows the Rohkohn, an alien culture with a hierarchical system that is based on caste and skin color — blue, green, yellow, etc. The bluest aliens are called Haos and are forced into leadership, sometimes through capture, because they are deemed crucial for the tribe's survival. Tahneh, the current Hao leader of the Rohkhon, has no luck producing a Hao to succeed her, but hope and internal confliction meet when a young Hao is spotted by her hunters.

In “Childfinder,” a Black woman possesses a gift that allows her to identify children with developing psychic abilities, and she seeks to protect them from a predatory society composed of white telepaths. This story follows the slippery slope of mentorship and the cost of some lessons that must be learnt.

